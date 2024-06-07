Summer 2024: Here's what's in store for Mississippi and you probably won't like it

It seems like only a few weeks ago when Mississippi experienced record-cold temperatures, but summer, which does not officially begin until June 20, is already here and if you like hot, humid and wet weather, go ahead and jump for joy.

"It's always hot in Mississippi," said Michael Hill, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jackson. "That's my default answer. It's going to hot, humid like it always is in Mississippi."

According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center, odds are leaning in favor of a hotter-than-average summer with a 40%-50% chance of being hotter than average during June, July and August.

"It's going to be hot," Hill said. "It's going to be Mississippi, and we have to watch out for patterns that might set up for record heat."

A dry, scorching and costly 2023 summer

In the summer of 2023, such a pattern did set up. Daily heat records were broken in Jackson, Hattiesburg and elsewhere in the state with highs over 100 degrees.

If that wasn't difficult enough to deal with, much of the state went months with no appreciable rainfall. That led to wildfires in parts of the state and burn bans in many counties.

The effects of temperatures hotter than extra spicy crab boil seasoning and little precipitation in the South didn't stop there. They caused a shortage of crawfish and prices soared.

Other crops suffered, too. The USDA declared Mississippi an agricultural disaster due to damaged crops and high costs associated with the drought.

Mississippi may experience above average heat, rain and named storms in coming months.

Will Mississippi have a rainy summer?

So far, it doesn't appear Mississippi will see a repeat of that. Hill said the average annual precipitation so far would normally be just over 27 inches.

"Right now, we're in a surplus," Hill said. "For the Jackson area, our precipitation since Jan. 1, we've had 44 inches of rain.

"So, we're running in a surplus of 16.7 inches. That's the good news for now."

And that may continue. According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center, most of the state will likely see above-average rainfall during June through August.

"Hopefully, we keep up the rainfall," Hill said. "I hope we keep up the rainfall all season so we don't have to deal with a drought situation."

Record number of named storms predicted in 2024

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its forecast for the 2024 hurricane season. Forecasters are predicting 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes rated at Category 3 to Category 5.

"This season is looking to be an extraordinary one in a number of ways, based on our data and models with the El Niño, La Niña playing out a significant role," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a press conference. "Of note, the forecast for named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook."

So, what does that mean for Mississippi? Hill said an El Niño weather pattern, which we're currently experiencing, is less conducive for intensification of named storms. However, that pattern is expected to switch to a La Niña pattern, which isn't as disruptive for storm intensification.

Hill explained that the question is when will this transition take place? If it happens later in the year, it will be after the time when Mississippi typically experiences its worst hurricanes, which is late August. If it happens before then, it's a different story.

"If it happens in July, we might be playing ball," Hill said.

Even if the transition happens soon, there's still no guarantee Mississippi will be affected, but Hill said people still need to take the situation seriously.

"It only takes one to be a bad season," Hill said. "So, we need to prepare. We need to prepare every year."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS may see above average heat, rain and named storms this summer