Sullivan resident killed in single-vehicle crash early Friday

A Sullivan County man was killed after a single-vehicle crash early Friday at Indiana 54 and Section Street, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, later identified as Cary Brett Wayman, 58, of Sullivan, died at the scene.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. and an initial investigation indicates the motorist had been westbound on Indiana 54, according to a news release.

As the vehicle came upon the "T" intersection, it appeared to have proceeded straight, through the stop sign, before striking a tree.

The crash remains under investigation, pending results of an autopsy, which has been scheduled, according to Sheriff Jason Bobbitt.