Sullivan man arrested on sexual misconduct charge

Mar. 7—A Sullivan man accused of sexual misconduct with a female minor under the age of 16 in Sullivan County has been arrested.

Caleb P. Wright, 26, faces a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor as a Class 5 felony, according to Indiana State Police.

Wright is held in lieu of $15,000 bond, 10% allowed.

ISP on Thursday said its Putnamville Post initiated a criminal investigation Dec. 2 after receiving information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services. After reviewing the investigation, the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant on March 6.

Assisting ISP were Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Sullivan County Department of Child Services and Susie's Place.