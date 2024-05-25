Suitland house fire displaces 2 people

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) said crews put out a house fire Friday afternoon that displaced a couple people.

The fire broke out at a home in the 6300 block of Auth Road in Suitland at around 12:38 p.m.

Crews from the PGFD responded to the single-family home and saw friend showing out of it when they arrived.

No injuries were reported but two people were displaced.

