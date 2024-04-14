Suisun police investigate man found dead in hotel room, homicide

(FOX40.COM) — A man found dead inside a hotel room is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, SCPD responded to a hotel located at 2 Harbor Center for a report of an unresponsive man in one of the rooms.

Drunk driver involved in fatal Yuba County car crash

Officers said they located the victim and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is advised by police to call the Suisun City Investigations Division at 707-421-7373.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.