Suicide prevention at Hudson Valley bridges: Lawmakers say more needs to be done

After four suicide attempts and two known fatalities on Hudson Valley bridges in May alone, local lawmakers are once again urging the New York State Bridge Authority to implement preventative measures.

New York State Sen. Pete Harckham (D-Lewisboro) and Assemblymember Aileen Gunther (D-Forestburgh) said they, along with several other Hudson Valley lawmakers, sent a letter Wednesday to the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) expressing concerns over lack of effective suicide prevention measures, like climb deterrent fencing, on the association's five Mid-Hudson bridges.

This is yet another call to action since Harckham and Sen. James Skoufis (D-Cornwall) introduced legislation in 2021 that would require all five bridges to install the climb deterrent fencing, including the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and Bear Mountain Bridge.

A view of the Bear Mountain Bridge from Fort Montgomery, Nov. 17, 2023.

Would bridge fencing deter suicides?

Harckham said the bill is based on research that shows that bridge barriers are effective deterrents against suicide attempts.

"Bridge fencing is a universal solution, passively engaging with those that don’t require it, and actively preventing those that do need it. This inhibits both suicide attempts and accidental falling deaths from the bridges," Tom Staudter, a spokesperson for Harckham said in a news release Thursday.

New York State Sen. Pete Harckham speaks at the Rockland County Fire Training Center in Pomona March 15, 2024.

In the letter, lawmakers expressed their frustration over NYSBA's lack of action and said they would find other legislative avenues to ensure safety measures are implemented if the authority fails to make a public commitment to the fencing.

“Over the years, I have met grieving family members who want this fencing to be erected, and it is confounding that it has not been," Harckham said. "We have given the New York State Bridge Authority ample opportunity to address this issue on its own, but we simply can’t wait any longer. These are preventable deaths — and more families should not have to grieve.”

NYSBA has known about the prevalent suicide problem on its bridges in 2007, the lawmakers alleged. However, Harckham and Gunther said that since then, there have been 103 completed suicides and 43 known attempts on the bridges.

“The time is now to take action to prevent these terrible tragedies,” said Gunther. “Barriers on bridges are proven to prevent suicides, and each day we wait could be another life lost. With the state of mental health in New York today, we must take every possible action to protect our friends and neighbors.”

The Mid-Hudson Bridge, as seen from Highland, on Thursday. The Mid-Hudson Bridge, Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Bear Mountain Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge and Rip Van Winkle Bridge are currently operated by the New York State Bridge Authority.

What is the Bridge Authority doing to deter suicides?

Back in September, the NYSBA said that while it hasn't yet installed prevention fencing, it is still implementing alternative suicide prevention measures.

“The New York State Bridge Authority has long been committed to the issue of mental health awareness, starting with the first suicide prevention phones installed on the Mid-Hudson Bridge in 1984, the first bridge in the nation to do this," it said in a statement.

"Since then, NYSBA has expanded this helpline phone system to all bridges, provided ongoing comprehensive training to our security staff, and installed state-of-the-art, 24/7 security monitoring systems at our bridges."

Harckham and Skoufis recently introduced another bill to the New York State legislature to mandate climb-deterrent fencing in January 2023. The bill remains in committee in both chambers of the legislature.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hudson Valley NY bridge suicides: Lawmakers push for more prevention