Suicide bomber kills 128 in Pakistan attack as ousted Sharif returns

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was last night arrested at an airport and ferried immediately to jail after returning home to face prison for corruption, as the country's election campaign descended into violence.

The figurehead of Pakistan's ruling party was held and taken to a waiting plane to be flown to Islamabad soon after touching down in his Lahore stronghold with an entourage of aides and reporters.

His arrest came after a sweeping security crackdown devised to prevent supporters from greeting him in a show of strength.

However, hours before Sharif arrived with his daughter Maryam, who was also arrested, an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) suicide bomber killed at least 128 people at an election rally in Baluchistan province.

The blast, the deadliest attack in Pakistan since 2014, in Mastung was the third election bomb attack this week and followed the killing of four at a Friday rally in Bannu.

The campaign also saw the ex-wife of Imran Khan publish a tell-all memoir less than two weeks before polling.

An injured Pakistani man is brought to a hospital in Quetta following a bomb blast Credit: ARAS KHAN/AFP/Getty Images More

Reham Khan's salacious autobiography contains a series of allegations about the cricketer-turned-politician's personal life leading to accusations from his party she is seeking to cause maximum damage to his poll chances.

Ms Khan, a former BBC weather presenter now living in London has said she only wanted to tell her story.

Pakistan's July 25 election will mark only the third time in its history the country has had a democratic transition of power.

But it comes amid accusations from Sharif that his long-time enemies in the military establishment are undermining his Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N) campaign in favour of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf party.

While Sharif and his daughter are barred from standing in the poll, their return and surrender is seen as an electoral gamble to try to galvanise the party now led by his brother after it lost ground in recent weeks to Mr Khan.

Supporters of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif watch a march towards the airport Credit: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images More

Sharif's plane landed after being delayed for nearly three hours and following an extensive security operation apparently designed to ensure his followers could not put on a show of support.

After mass arrests of party workers on Thursday night, Friday began with shipping containers blocking major thoroughfares and mobile phone coverage was soon cut across swathes of the city.