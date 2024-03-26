Sugar Grove man arrested following child pornography tip

SUGAR GROVE −The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrested a village man after a child pornography tip.

The Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was also involved in the arrest in the 100 block of South Main Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant after getting a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The sheriff's office said the arrested man is on probation for a similar office in 2021.

Sheriff Alex Lape said such activity will not be tolerated in Fairfield County. He said if anyone suspects someone is possessing child pornography they should report it to the National for Missing and Exploited Children via the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678 or online at www.missingkids.org.

Tips can also be reported to the sheriff's office at 740-652-7900 or by downloading the sheriff's office app.

