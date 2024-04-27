Sugar Creek Township man indicted for attempted murder

CANTON – A Stark County grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old Sugar Creek Township man for attempted murder and accused him of stabbing a relative multiple times in late March.

Clinton J. Walker of Justus Avenue SW also was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Walker is being held at the Stark County Jail in lieu of bond of $250,000. To be released pending trial, he would have to post 10% of that amount or $25,000.

His arraignment in Stark County Common Pleas Court is set for Friday. His case has been assigned to Judge Natalie Haupt.

Walker's attorney Kristina Powers of the Stark County Public Defenders office could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

According to an arrest report, sheriff's deputies arrested Walker at his home at 2:29 a.m. March 30. Massillon prosecutors originally charged him with felonious assault and the felony of domestic violence.

Walker waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Massillon Municipal Court, and Massillon Municipal Judge Edward Elum, who ordered he have no contact with the alleged victim, bound over the case to the grand jury on April 8. The judge noted that Walker needed mental health treatment.

