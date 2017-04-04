Sugar Bear Responds To Mama June Weight Loss

Former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson was shocked when he laid eyes on his ex-wife, Mama June Shannon. The Georgia mother had weight loss surgery and skin removal, undergoing a full transformation before his wedding to wife Jennifer. Her progress was documented on the WEtv unscripted series, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

June, 37, exercised and followed a strict diet to aid her weight loss. She also had the help of personal trainer Kenya Crooks.

Sugar Bear didn’t have much to see his ex, except, “Oh s---.”

Even though June was happy with her transformation, she was nervous about seeing her ex, whom she split from in September 2014. “I know I look good, but I am kind of nervous. This will be the first time I’ve seen Sugar Bear since the surgery, and I don’t know what he’s going to think,” she said in a sneak peek clip, which was obtained by Us Weekly Monday. “I don’t know if I’m ready for this."

But June was determined to show off her new look. She drove 90-minutes from her new home in Hampton, Georgia, to her former home in McIntyre, Georgia. Her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, along with Crooks, came with her for support.

“Just being back in McIntrye brings back a lot of bad memories,” June told the cameras in a confessional. “People who haven’t seen me in a couple of years are going to be shocked. Like, what the f--- am I doing here? That’s the house that I used to live in with the kids when Alana was little. Yeah, they did a lot of work to the house and it looks better, but it’s still the same damn house. That house doesn’t serve good memories.”

June started her weight loss journey at 460 pounds. She didn’t reveal her final weight, but she slimmed down to a size 4, which was her goal. Along the way, she had gastric sleeve surgery to curb her eating. She also had vigorous plastic surgery, undergoing a breast lift, tummy tuck and having excess skin removed from her famous turkey neck and bat wings.

