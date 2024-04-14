Suffolk road shut after pedestrian hit by car

A road has been shut after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police is in attendance on the B1106 at Brockley Corner, Culford.

Officers and paramedics were called shortly after 11:55 BST on Sunday to the incident.

The road is expected to be closed for some time, and police urged drivers to find alternative routes.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Internet Links