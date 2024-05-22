Suffolk rapper dies in ‘accidental shooting’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Raleigh Freeman III was Monica Savage’s only child. On social media, the 17-year-old was known as rapper Rylo Huncho. But for all the wrong reasons, people around the world are watching his last music video.

10 On Your Side will not share graphic video of when Freeman put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. He was wearing a shirt from his part-time job at the local restaurant Freddy’s at the time. It was only minutes later when his mother returned to their White Marsh Road home and found her son dead.

“I didn’t know he had a gun,” said his mother, Monica Savage. “When I came in the house, I saw him in his own blood and I ran, almost got hit by a car for trying to save my son’s life.”

Image of Raleigh Freeman III provided by Monica Savage

Raleigh had a network of family members who looked out for him, including his second cousin, Avis Hawkins, who exchanged text messages with the King’s Fork High School student on a daily basis. The last time she spoke with him was the day he died.

She promised him a Bible, and she delivered.

“When I got the news that he had been shot, it was like a total shock to me,” said his cousin, Avis Hawkins, “and when I heard that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, that was — it’s still a hard pill to swallow.”

Hours later, Raleigh was pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Regina Mobley: This story is being shared around the world. People are reading about how this young man lost his life. What is your message to young people who may be doing things that are dangerous?

Jaquay Taylor (family friend): Please put the guns down. If you are seeking love, attention, anything you need, medical, mental health, reach out. Help is there.

To help with funeral and other expenses, family members ask that people donate directly to Crocker Funeral Home at 900 E. Washington St. in Suffolk.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Rising St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church

Church at 201 N. 6th St. in Suffolk.

