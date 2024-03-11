Suffolk Pride Festival returns June 2

The 2024 Suffolk Pride Festival has a date.

Returning to Bennett’s Creek Park for another year of celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and diversity, the festival is scheduled to return June 2 from noon to 7 p.m.

Applications are now open for food trucks, vendors, entertainers and nonprofits interested in being a part of this year’s festivities. Email suffolkprideva@gmail.com for more details.

Additionally, Suffolk Pride has partnered with Lokee Restaurant and Lounge to host a volunteer meeting on March 15. Those interested in volunteering at this year’s festival are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. at the restaurant at 130 W. Washington St., Suffolk.