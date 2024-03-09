Suffolk police investigate shooting incident, possibly tied to road rage

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police received a call for shots fired in the 5600 block Shoulders Hill Road around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

While officers were heading to investigate the shots fired call, an additional call came in from Sentara. A 29-year-old man had self-transported himself to the hospital, and walked into the emergency room with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was a traffic incident prior to the shooting. The traffic incident described involved a vehicle driving erratically and recklessly in the 3900 block of Bridge Road.

There is currently no suspect information available, but the vehicle was described as a white SUV. Officers recovered three shell casing from the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

