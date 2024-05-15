Suffolk police charge man in connection to fatal shooting

Police in Suffolk are searching for a man that has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the city last week.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane following a report of shots fired at about 6:38 p.m. on May 9. Officers found 26-year-old Darrell Lamont Knight, Jr., of Suffolk, with multiple gunshot wounds. Knight died at the scene.

According to communications director Jennifer Moore, Khalil Malik McGlone, 27, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police are asking the public for help locating McGlone, who is known to drive a black 2013 Volkswagen Passat with a possible license plate number TSE-4209.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com