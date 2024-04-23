Suffolk man pleads guilty in UVA student abduction case

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man arrested after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student back in October has pleaded guilty in the case.

James Robert Allen pleaded guilty to a felony charge of abduct by force/intimidation on Tuesday, court records show.

Previous coverage: Suffolk man accused of attempted abduction of UVA student appears in court

Allen was arrested on October 5, 2023, the day after authorities say he tried to tried to abduct a female UVA student on Cabell Avenue, just north of UVA’s Grounds.

Police said Allen grabbed the student and forced her into a vehicle, which crashed on Cabell Avenue. The victim was able to escape and was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Allen was later arrested in nearby Louisa County after a manhunt.

Allen is set to be sentenced in the case on August 27.

