Suffolk man dead after Saturday night shooting

Suffolk police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in which a man was killed.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Suffolk Fire Station 3 because a person who had been shot had been brought there, Suffolk police said in a release. The man, identified as Gary Lewis Boykins, 62, was pronounced dead at the fire station.

Police said the shooting took place at a home in the 800 block of Old Dill Road, about three miles from Suffolk Executive Airport.

Police don’t have any suspect information at this time, the release said. Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.