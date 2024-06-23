Suffolk announces new Chief of Police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — James “Danny” Buie was appointed as Chief of Police starting Monday, July 8.

Suffolk City Manager Albert S. Moor II announced Buie’s appointment Friday after a nationwide search, taking in community feedback. Buie currently serves as interim police chief, a position he has held since October of 2023. He has served the Suffolk Police Department for 27 years.

Buie was hired by the Suffolk Police Department in September of 1996, and served in several different roles throughout the years. In 2017, Buie was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief (Major) of Criminal Investigations until he was named interim chief of police in 2023.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.