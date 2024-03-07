‘I suffered a long time’: New Iberia hit and run teen victim wakes up from coma

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A New Iberia teen hit by a vehicle and left for dead is speaking out for the first time since waking up from a coma. Meanwhile, New Iberia police are still searching for the suspect. While the teen survived, police said the suspect struck and killed another person at the scene.

Landyn Bonin, 15, was riding his bike home along West Washington Street in New Iberia on Feb. 7 when he said everything went black. He woke up in a hospital two weeks later.

New Iberia Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

“I suffered a long time, a long time in that hospital,” the 15-year-old said.

When Bonin woke up from a coma, he had no idea how he got there. All he knew was he had a feeding tube, and his jaw was wired shut.

“Every bone in his face was actually broken,” Eva Sims, his aunt, told News 10.

Scars across his forehead show where doctors had to remove his face to put in metal plates and screws.

“I’m glad I survived, but it’s stuck on my mind that I have to live life like this. I’m too young for this to happen,” Bonin said.

It was only once he had awoken from the two-week-long coma that Bonin learned he was riding his bike home when he and another cyclist, who he did not know, were struck by a vehicle. The other victim died at the scene.

“He could have stayed. He chose not to. He knew he killed somebody. He knew he did,” Bonin said about the driver.

Bonin somehow survived, though he was close to death himself.

“Why would you let him lay there? A 15-year-old child lay there, bleeding like that?” his aunt questioned.

New Iberia police are still searching for the hit and run suspect. They’re hoping the public can provide help.

“I know it’s on your mind that you did that to a 15-year-old and besides that, you ran over another human being, and that person died,” Sims added.

Bonin and his family say they want answers and justice before someone else gets hurt.

“If it was an accident, say it was an accident. Accidents do happen, but we would love for you to come forward,” Bonin’s aunt said.

“I want him to give up his life like I almost had to give up mine,” Bonin added.

If you have any information, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477) and dial ‘TIPS’ or 8477. You can also use the mobile P3 app to submit your tip anonymously and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can submit a tip anonymously.

Meanwhile, Bonin’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with daily needs and expenses.

