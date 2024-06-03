Sue Smail retires from Wayne County Commissioners after 8 years of service

Wayne County Commissioners recognized the retirement of Commissioner Sue Smail on Wednesday.

Smail attempted to hold back the tears as she addressed those in the room one final time, "It's been an honor to serve Wayne County. It's going to be hard leaving, but I just want to thank all of you."

Smail served as a County Commissioner since July 20, 2016. Her official retirement ceremony is Friday at the Wayne County Administration Building.

Smail's replacement, Dave McMillen, was appointed in a resolution by the commissioners Wednesday. McMillen, a Plain Township trustee who lives in Shreve, operates a family farm and also works as a trades teacher for West Holmes High School.

"I'm very excited to step in to this role," he said. "This is a high honor for me. And I have some big shoes to fill."

Additional commissioner activity

On Wednesday, the County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing May as Fraud Awareness Month in Wayne County.

Approved a resolution for a donation of a ballistic vest/body armor to the Holmes County Adult Probation Department on Behalf of the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas Adult Probation Department.

Approved a resolution to award a contract to Aexcel Corporation (7373 Production Drive, Mentor) for white and yellow traffic paint for the Wayne County engineer at a total cost of $110,825.

Approved a resolution adding an amendment to the Healthy Aging Grant from the state of Ohio through the Ohio Department of Aging. As County Job & Family Department Service head Rich Owens noted, "The state of Ohio is constantly monitoring the Healthy Aging Grant regarding how counties are spending money. And they rewarded us an extra $4,905. We have to serve people over the age of 60, and help seniors understand technology and the pitfalls of abuse and fraud. A certain amount has to be spent on housing, food, and the rest has to be spent on other things."

Approved a resolution granting authorizing County Administrator Patrick Herron to open the process for requesting bids for testing services for the construction and renovation/expansion process of the Wayne County Detention Center.

Approved a resolution granting authorization to the Wayne County prosecuting attorney to file a grant application with the U.S. Department of Justice, through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, for the Fiscal Year 2025 Stop Violence Against Women Act Grant Program. The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services is making funds available for the county prosecutor's office employing a domestic violence and sex offense assistant prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor's office is asking for $60,000 in grant funding and a local match equivalent to 25%, or $15,000.

Approved a resolution for a replat and renumbering of original lot 17, 19, 28 and 29 for the Wirt and Brenneman Plat owned by Paul & Irene Brenneman and Lloyd & Rea Wirt on Millersburg Road in Franklin Township.

Approved multiple housekeeping items over the previous two weeks, including the collection of county bills and county home bills, fund transfers, personnel changes, special event expenses, travel and training costs, and organizational membership sign-ups.

