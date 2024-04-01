Sucker-Punch Attack Suspect Released With No Bail

A sucker-punch attack suspect was released on no bail. Dulce Pichardo had to have her jaw wired shut after being sucker-punched by a random man. The suspect, who has pleaded not guilty, has a history of prior arrests. Pichardo says “I am 100 percent sure this is going to happen again with somebody else.” Singer and actress Collette Astle was also sucker-punched last year. Astle was so traumatized, she moved back to Utah. Inside Edition’s Alison Hall has more.

