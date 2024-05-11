Success through supervision: Drug Court numbers show positive results in more than one way

Richland County’s Drug Court program has reduced recidivism, saved money for the taxpayers and helps people with issues related to low-level, non-violent substance abuse.

That's what Common Pleas Court General Division Judges Phil Naumoff and Brent Robinson told county commissioners as they proclaimed May as National Treatment Court Month.

Richland County’s Drug Court was one of the first five in Ohio when it was started in 1997 by retired Judge James Henson. Robinson said the court is run two ways − diversion and probation − with individuals successfully completing the drug court program having charges dismissed and the records sealed.

“I tell people typically it’s an 18-month program. Some people do it quicker. Some people have taken five years to get through it,” Robinson said. “It just depends on the type of issues they’re having, but it’s been a very successful program.”

Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson said most of the participants in his half of the Drug Court are between the ages of 18 and 34. (JASON J. MOLYET/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL)

Drug Court currently has 122 participants with 13 graduating earlier this year, 13 more to graduate during A ceremony Thursday and 32 who graduated in 2023. Participants range in age from 18 to their late 60s.

“Drug addiction starts with different variables,” Naumoff said. “With some people it’s nothing more than getting into an accident, taking some medications and they become addicted. When it starts and who it affects just runs the gamut.”

Robinson said most of the participants in his half of the Drug Court are between the ages of 18 and 34, although there was one case where a grandmother was talked into using drugs by an adult granddaughter.

“It’s not a lot but we do have some older − 50s and 60s − in there but for the most part it’s 20s and 30s,” he said.

Richland County Common Pleas Judge Phil Naumoff said those they see in Drug Court become addicted for a variety of reasons. (MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL FILE PHOTO)

Intense supervision is one key to program's success

Chief probation officer J.J. Biddinger said just five of 37 program participants failed to graduate last year, pointing out that overall probation efforts have a 70% to 80% success rate, which is higher than the state average. The reason for the success, he said, is because local probation personnel supervise offenders rather than just being in the office.

“While probation departments across the state of Ohio (generally) are Monday through Friday 8 to 4:30, don’t do any field work − check on offenders out there − our officers are out there actually getting involved,” Biddinger said. “You have to meet them where they’re at and be out there with them and see how they are. It also gives the officers the opportunity to see what that offender maybe needs.”

Robinson said when he puts offenders on probation, he always tell them when they’re on supervision in Richland County, it’s supervision.

“It means they’re going to come to your work. It means they‘re going to come to your house. It means they’re going to show up when you least expect it,” the judge said. “They’re going to show up randomly where you can’t think 'Well, I’m going to use because I’m not going to be tested until the weekend so I can use on Monday.’”

Positive financial outcomes, too

Biddinger said the drug court program also saves tax dollars, pointing out the average cost for a prison stay is $80 to $100 per day. If a person is sentenced to a minimum 90 days on a fifth degree felony charge, which is the least serious felony offense, the savings is $25,000.

Biddinger said outside funding, including state and federal grants, help pay for the program and that participants pay a $25 per month supervisory fee.

“As part of their probation terms, they also have to have full-time employment as well so they’re productive that way, but they’re also paying back into the tax system as well,” he pointed out.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Statistics show Richland County Drug Court is effective