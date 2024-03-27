Subway train fatally hits 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday, police said.

She was walking on a catwalk inside the tunnel near the Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street station in Park Slope as a Brooklyn-bound G train left the station around 5:10 p.m., cops and sources said.

The operator hit the brakes, but the girl was struck before the train could come to a stop, they added.

Medics pronounced the teen dead in the tunnel. Her name was not immediately released.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was killed when he was hit by a train in Flatbush, according to police.

The victim leaped from the platform at the Beverly Road station and in front of a Coney Island-bound Q train just before 2:05 p.m., cops and sources said.

The man, who cops were working to identify, died at the scene.

_____