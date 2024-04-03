New surveillance photos show masked suspects of shooting in Crest Hill; 1 in custody, police say
Crest Hill police are asking neighbors near Merichka's restaurant to check their cameras for more footage.
Crest Hill police are asking neighbors near Merichka's restaurant to check their cameras for more footage.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sees EV deliveries drop year-over-year for the first time since 2020 England’s NHS will provide artificial pancreas to thousands of diabetes patients, X names its third head of safety in less than two years.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
George Carlin's estate sued Dudesy over a comedy special that used a facsimile of the late comedian created by training an AI algorithm on his work.
BlaBlaCar is an iconic name in the French startup ecosystem. The carpooling and bus ticketing company has been around for so long that it’s hard to consider it a startup anymore. Today, the company is announcing that it's secured a €100 million revolving credit facility ($108M at today’s exchange rate).
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Claim up to 47% off thanks to this Amazon sale!
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Dave the Diver is heading to PlayStation Plus on April 16. Also, Godzilla is somehow entering the game’s world in May.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Fans rave about how good these feel — and sound — in their ears. 'I was blown away.'
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.