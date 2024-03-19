Suburban massage business owner arrested for unwanted sexual contact
The owner of a downtown Naperville massage business was arrested Friday, after being accused of making unwanted sexual contact with a client.
The owner of a downtown Naperville massage business was arrested Friday, after being accused of making unwanted sexual contact with a client.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
Like most other corners of the tech world, Google sees AI powering the next innovations in health technology. The company’s annual The Check Up event revealed plans to expand Google Lens for better skin condition searches, add a personal health chatbot to the Fitbit app and use a version of its Gemini chatbot in the medical domain.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Julia Reel accused a Hubbard Inn employee of physically assaulting her. The Chicago establishment responded on social media and took legal action.
Fighters oftentimes kid themselves about what the sport can and can’t do for them as a person.
A move in the Fed's projections for interest rate cuts could push Treasury yields to a concerning level for stock investors.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
Washington leaders announced a deal Tuesday that would put a pause on protracted government funding fights at least for a few months.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
Thieves in Los Angeles are stealing Chevy Camaros in larger numbers than ever. Police think the cars are being stolen to be used in street takeovers.
Multinational technology giant Fujitsu confirmed a cyberattack in a statement Friday, and warned that hackers may have stolen personal data and customer information. "We confirmed the presence of malware on multiple work computers at our company, and as a result of an internal investigation, we discovered that files containing personal information and customer information could be illegally taken out," said Fujitsu in its statement on its website, translated from Japanese. Fujitsu said it disconnected the affected systems from its network, and is investigating how its network was compromised by malware and "whether information has been leaked."
Following a disastrous misadventure with EVs, Hertz's CEO Stephen Scherr is stepping down.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Erceg signed with the UFC less than a year ago.
'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV' revisits the golden age of kids TV. The docuseries is now streaming.
How does Donald compare to greats like Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White and J.J. Watt?
Microsoft has been pushing Bing pop-up ads in Chrome on Windows 10 and 11. Windows Latest and The Verge reported on Friday about the ad, which says (in bold lettering) to users browsing the web in Chrome, “Chat with GPT-4 for free on Chrome! Get hundreds of daily chat turns with Bing Al.”