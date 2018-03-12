The Subtle Way Meghan Markle Paid Tribute Princess Diana at the Biggest Royal Event With the Queen

Meghan Markle made her first public outing alongside the Queen of England herself on Monday for a celebration of Commonwealth Day, joining her fiancé Prince Harry and soon-to-be siblings-in-law Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton for a visit to Westminster Abbey in London for a multi-faith prayer service.

Decked out in a white beret and matching coat with blue stiletto heels, Markle’s fashion caught attention, as usual. This time, however, there was an extra meaning behind her look. Her striking beret, designed by milliner Stephen Jones, had special resonance for the royal family: Jones was a favorite of Princess Diana, Harry and William’s mother. And Diana was also prone to topping off her look with a chic beret. The subtle nod to Diana’s fashion sense did not go unnoticed by sharp-eyed fashion fans and followers of the future royal bride.

Markle’s footwear also came to many spectators’ attention: she appeared to be wearing the exact same navy suede pumps as the Duchess of Cambridge for the day’s events. Power to both of them, as they nimbly navigated the cobblestone streets outside Westminster Abbey while entering the service and greeting fans outside afterward.

Meghan Markle's beret today is by Stephen Jones, also preferred milliner of the late Princess Diana, who wore one of his berets in 1982. I love a fashion homage. Also, I'm not crying, you're crying. pic.twitter.com/VRR9OVmj4y — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 12, 2018