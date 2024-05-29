Substitute teacher accused of inappropriate touching worked in multiple Rochester-area districts

A substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching elementary students in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District has worked for several other school districts in the Rochester region.

Robert W. Petit, 40, of Chili, faces 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of inappropriately touching Wheatland-Chili elementary students between Feb. 27 and March 2, 2023. Deputies said three students reported instances of inappropriate touching, outside of their clothing, by Petit on four separate occasions during school hours.

Wheatland-Chili Central School District confirmed that Petit worked for the district for 11 days during the 2022-23 school year. Petit was "released from duties with the district" as soon as district officials learned of the allegations, in March 2023.

Webster Central School District also confirmed that Petit worked one day as a substitute teacher in January 2023.

"The district did not receive any complaints about Mr. Petit during the one day he provided substitute teaching services for the district, Webster school officials said in a written statement.

Prior to that, Petit worked as a substitute teacher for the Spencerport Central School District in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, according to district officials. His last date of employment was in June 2022.

"Last year, the authorities did contact us, and we fully cooperated with their investigation," district officials said in a letter sent to Spencerport families on Tuesday. "No further information has been relayed to us by the authorities since then, nor have we received any indication of this alleged conduct in Spencerport. Further, we reviewed his file and found no such reports or complaints."

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by these allegations and we urge anyone who has any information or concerns related to this case to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (585) 753-4840."

Petit was also a probationary teacher at the North Street School in Geneva City School District from July 2022 to February 2023, district officials confirmed. The school houses second through fifth grade students. District officials said they could not further discuss personnel matters.

As of midday Wednesday, no new victims have come forward, said Deputy Brendan Hurley of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"Our concern is that there may be additional victims, so we urge anyone with information to contact us for assistance," Hurley said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Robert Petit accused of inappropriately touching elementary students