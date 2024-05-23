Substitute teacher accused of engaging in sex act with student indicted, facing additional charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County substitute teacher accused in February of engaging in a sex act with a student is facing additional charges after a grand jury indicted her.

Stephanie Mechelle Woods, 45, of Henagar was arrested on February 9 after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it had received a complaint about a substitute teacher possibly having inappropriate contact with a student.

Former Summit Crossing Community Church employee charged with soliciting a child

She was charged with one count of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

Court records show Woods was indicted in April by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on:

three counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19

three counts of being a school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student

The indictment also states the victim is 17 years old.

DeKalb County Jail records show Woods was booked again on Thursday afternoon, but released about 20 minutes later.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.