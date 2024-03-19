Substantial support for Jersey offshore wind farm, survey finds

A consultation found there was "substantial support" for a proposed offshore wind farm to be established off Jersey.

The proposal said the wind farm, if built, would be able to produce enough electricity to meet the island's needs.

A report about the consultation said islanders were positive about the idea of reducing carbon emissions.

However, it also said there were concerns about potential environmental impacts.

More than 700 people took part in the consultation, which was carried out by the Government of Jersey,

Those who responded supported the scheme for the production of renewable energy, energy independence, taking action on climate change and reducing carbon emissions, income generation and the creation of new jobs on the island.

While the top five areas of concern were environmental - especially relating to the impact on wildlife, cost and funding of the project, lack of trust in government, visual impact and speed of construction.

The report said: "The consultation revealed substantial support for the establishment of a wind farm in Jersey, particularly among children and young people, where it garnered an endorsement rate of 80%."

It added: "Despite the overall support, concerns about the potential environmental impacts of offshore wind development are widespread among survey respondents, children and young people as well as stakeholders, including the National Trust for Jersey and the Société Jersiaise Ornithology Section."

It said there was a need for "rigorous" environmental impact assessments and mitigating measures to minimise disturbance to the environment.

