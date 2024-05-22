Substantial battery in Oshkosh sends 56-year-old man to hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a substantial battery incident at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Oshkosh on Tuesday.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, shortly before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the Wisconsin Resource Center in Oshkosh to investigate a report of a substantial battery incident between two individuals.

The incident occurred in the courtyard area of the facility, where a 56-year-old man received injuries bad enough to be transported to a nearby hospital. The other individual involved was a 41-year-old. Neither of the individuals were employees of the facility.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5742.

