Subpoenas reveal Tiffany Henyard & her allies are FBI focus

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman who has portrayed herself as the most powerful politician in the south suburbs is the focus of a wide-ranging FBI investigation whose focus has grown to include people close to her politically and personally.

Subpoenas served in recent weeks to the two municipalities led by Tiffany Henyard – the village of Dolton and Thornton Township – reveal federal agents are investigating many of the same concerns WGN Investigates has reported on in the past year.

Henyard, her political committee, her cancer charity, her boyfriend, two of her relatives, four trustees who are allies, her deputy police chief and even her defunct burger business are all named in the subpoenas. The documents demand Dolton and the township turn-over payroll, expense, employment, reimbursement, credit card, travel and dozens of other records to a grand jury hearing evidence on Monday.

The subpoenas also seek information on the village’s permitting and licensing practices. Henyard has been accused of denying permits to people and businesses she deems insufficiently loyal.

“Clearly they’ve targeted certain individuals in both the village and the township – that should be a huge red flag,” said retired FBI special agent Virginia Wright who reviewed the subpoenas at the request of WGN Investigates.

Federal prosecutors charged Henyard’s top aide in both the village and township with bankruptcy fraud in April for failing to report his earnings from Dolton. Keith Freeman remains in both positions despite the charges which his lawyer may be part of an effort to get him to cooperate with investigators.

The village of Robbins has also received a subpoena related to Freeman’s time has an administrator there. An audit, obtained by WGN Investigates, indicates Freeman received more money than was budgeted while working in Robbins.

“They’ll turn up more leads,” said retired FBI agent Wright. “They may turn up more witnesses. They may find a cooperator. They made get an informant. All will benefit the investigation, tremendously.”

Henyard has denied wrongdoing and claimed concerns about her spending of taxpayer money and allegations of political retaliation are “fake news” motivated by race, despite the fact Dolton trustees who have challenged her are also Black.

“You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all are Black. You all are Black! And you all sitting up here beating and attacking a Black woman that’s in power,” Henyard yelled at trustees during a February meeting. “You all should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Neither Henyard nor the $5,000 per month publicity agency she hired at taxpayer expense to represent the village and township responded to a request for comment about the ongoing FBI investigation. “To all you clowns thats [sic] apart [sic] of the circus. Misery needs company, I pray for you all Stop chasing Fake News,” Henyard posted to Facebook the week FBI agents served the subpoenas on Dolton.

Henyard and her entourage have racked-up more than $102,000 in travel expenses charged to taxpayers in the past year, according to an analysis of credit card records by WGN Investigates. Records show first class airfare, a stay at $9,000 stay at the Four Seasons in Atlanta and a $13,000 bill from the Mariott Marquis in New York City.

WGN Investigates previously reported on a trip to Las Vegas by Henyard and her allies that cost taxpayers at least $26,000. Henyard’s former assistant now accuses Dolton trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes of sexually assaulting her on the trip, although Holmes has not been criminally charged and denies the allegations.

The FBI investigation is far from the only legal problem in Dolton. The attorney hired by Henyard to defend the village in multiple lawsuits ranging from police shootings to workers’ compensation claims has withdrawn after Henyard’s opponents refused to approve his bills. Attorney Michael Del Galdo told trustees the village may have more than $20M in liability if it fails to defend itself in court.

“No one wants to represent the Village,” Del Galdo wrote.

The FBI subpoenas also demand billing records related to the Del Galdo Law Group’s representation of Dolton. The subpoenas seek similar records from Burt Odelson, an attorney who represents the trustees opposed to Henyard.

Meanwhile, lawsuits against Dolton continue to pile-up. This month a Dolton police officer filed suit against Henyard and the village claiming he was passed over for promotion after reporting a fellow officer was writing unwarranted tickets to “boost revenue for the village.”

Attorney Pat Walsh represents the officer and three other current and former employees who are suing Henyard and the village accusing her of misusing her political power.

“Mayor Henyard is on an island of lawlessness and is doing what she thinks will benefit her personally and politically rather than following the law and doing what would benefit the Village of Dolton and its residents,” Walsh told WGN Investigates.

Dolton residents have been crowding village board meetings demanding answers and accountability for months.

“This administration is shameful,” declared one resident during a public comment section of the meeting. “We are all waiting for the fall of this administration,” shouted another.

