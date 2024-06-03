Subpoena reveals Ryan Walters' advisor has no formal employment contract: What to know

For a second time in six months, leaders in the Oklahoma House of Representatives issued a legislative subpoena to state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, saying Walters failed to provide information they'd requested numerous times.

On Thursday, Walters had answered the subpoena, but the new information brought more questions as it was revealed that one of Walters' top advisors paid more than $100,000 a year does not have a formal employment contract.

Here's everything we know.

What does the subpoena to Ryan Walters say?

The subpoena was issued May 23 and signed by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and McCall, R-Atoka.

It sought "any contracts relating to Matt Langston's work on behalf of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and/or the State of Oklahoma."

The subpoena asked for "offer letters of employment, applications for employment, and job descriptions for employment" for Langston, who lives in Texas while serving as Walters' chief adviser. McCall said Thursday that Walters told him Langston had no employment contract.

The subpoena gave Walters, who's also a Republican, until June 3 at 9 a.m. to produce the information. A legislative subpoena has roughly the same authority as one issued by law enforcement.

Who is Matt Langston?

Langston worked as campaign manager when Walter's ran for state superintendent in 2022, and has been OSDE’s Chief Policy Advisor since January 2023.

Before that, he was a political consulter in Austin, Texas, according to his LinkedIn.

Last year, many Department of Education staff members told The Oklahoman they believe Langston still lives in Texas.

How did Walters respond to the subpoena?

In a letter to McCall responding to the subpoena, Walters said it "outlines items that have already been responded to by my office." Walters alleged that McCall "has received unprecedented access to my office and my staff" and told the speaker that, "McBride has lied to you and your office."

"He continues to demonstrate hostility and demands that we've not seen from any other elected officeholder other than the democrats," Walters said. "It should not surprise you that even when we distill the information down to a simplified response, that he has trouble understanding it. As a teacher, I have much experience helping those in the classroom understand complicated issues, so I have not minded spending more time with those that need it."

Is it legal for Ryan Walters to hire Matt Langston without a contract?

In response to McBride on April 3, Andrea Fielding, chief of operations for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said Langston served as a “temporary employee” at the agency from Jan. 13, 2023, through June 30, 2023, and that since July 1, 2023, he “has been a part-time employee with benefits. Due to the nature of his employment, his hours fluctuate monthly, leading to variations in his gross pay.”

In his response to McCall, Walters called Langston "a 'direct hire with my agency. As such, he did not complete an application, and he did not sign a contract for employment."

It's unclear whether hiring Langston without a contract or application is legal.

Was Ryan Walters issued a subpoena before?

The subpoena seeking records related to Langston's employment marks the second time in six months leaders in the Oklahoma House of Representatives have issued a legislative subpoena to Walters.

In December, the Oklahoma House of Representatives issued a subpoena for documents and information and alleged Walters and his staff had not provided information requested by the House Education Committee.

Walters complied with the initial subpoena.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters subpoena: What to know about Matt Langston, OSDE