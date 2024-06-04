You can submit 2024 graduation photos for our statewide Wisconsin gallery

Attention, Wisconsin 2024 high school graduates. Want to archive a few memories? USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin is asking students, parents and readers to submit their favorite graduation photos here.

To submit a photo, you can click on the blue plus-sign icon that says "Add files." Then you can choose the photo from your laptop or mobile device.

Selected photos will be included in our 2024 Wisconsin high school graduation photo gallery.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: You can submit 2024 graduation photos for our statewide Wisconsin gallery