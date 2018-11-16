Subject of Mueller probe boasts of ties to acting AG Matt Whitaker

An obscure conservative podcast recorded by a former Trump administration official last Sunday provided a unique window into acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and the reasons some have found his appointment alarming.

Broadcasting from Hinton, Iowa, a small town in what he called the “reddest part of the state,” Sam Clovis talked about his “very good friend” Whitaker.

“I know Matt very well, I know him well enough that … we’ve chatted on the phone a lot. We’ve texted back and forth,” Clovis said.

In between commercials for “superior” bull semen and the whistle of a passing train, Clovis said Whitaker “has now been given sole responsibility” for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential race.”

Clovis predicted Whitaker would “do what is right” with respect to the Mueller probe.

“He has my 100 percent support and I know he will follow the evidence where it goes, but he will also not let these things get out of out of control … get outside of the confines of what was intended in the special investigator’s position here. So, again, I trust Matt Whitaker to do what he’s supposed to do,” Clovis said.

His comments offered an especially dramatic distillation of Democrats’ worst fears in the wake of Whitaker’s appointment, which stem from his background, ties to Clovis, and potential plans for Mueller.

President Trump has repeatedly called the Mueller probe a “witch hunt.” He also raged at Jeff Sessions, who stepped down from his position as attorney general earlier this month, for choosing to recuse himself from the investigation and any other matters related to the 2016 presidential campaigns. That decision came from the fact Sessions had an active role on Trump’s campaign. The Mueller investigation is looking into whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

Sessions’s recusal would have prevented him from shutting down or limiting the probe.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as Sam Clovis speaks at a press conference in Dubuque, Iowa. Aug. 25, 2015. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

Clovis, who went from being a top campaign aide to holding a position in the Trump administration, offered his own thoughts on Sessions and hinted at what his idea of doing “what is right” with the Russia probe would be during his radio show last Sunday. While Clovis said he had a ”great relationship” with Sessions through the transition, he described the former attorney general’s recusal as “a mistake” that angered Trump and messed up “everything.”

“I don’t know what was in his head when he decided to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, which knocked everything into a cocked hat and left a very bad taste in the mouth of the president,” Clovis said of Sessions, adding, “He probably could have held up and stood up to the whole thing as best as anyone could.”

Along with saying he would prefer an attorney general to stand up to the Russia probe, Clovis dismissed the idea of investigations into Trump in general. He predicted the Democrats would probe the president now that they have taken the House and said these efforts amount to a politically motivated and resentment-fueled “attack on the president of the United States.”

“I just don’t think they can help themselves,” Clovis said of the Democrats. “They hate this president so much and they hate the people who support this president so much. And by the way, folks, that’s you. They hate you.”

Clovis, who also boasted of his closeness to the president on the broadcast, did not respond to requests to comment on this story. His ties to Whitaker have raised eyebrows in the wake of the acting attorney general’s appointment because Mueller’s prosecutors have taken an interest in Clovis.

In October 2017, Clovis was called by Mueller’s team to testify before the investigating grand jury because of his work on Trump’s campaign. During the 2016 presidential race, Clovis supervised a Trump campaign staffer named George Papadopoulos. Emails obtained by the special counsel show Clovis encouraged Papadopoulos’s interactions with Russian officials, including efforts to arrange a meeting for them with Trump.