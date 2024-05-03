A new subdivision with 115 houses is planned for Peoria. Here's what we know

A sign for a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing stands in a field at the end of Service Drive No. 2 off Knoxville Avenue in North Peoria. The commission approved a plan to develop an 86-acre plot of land between Knoxville and Allen Road into a new subdivision.

A property developer is seeking to build a new, 115 single-family home subdivision in North Peoria.

The subdivision would be built on an 86-acre plot of land just west of Knoxville Avenue, east of Allen Road and north of Hickory Grove Road in North Peoria, near Dunlap.

Dean Custom Builders and Copper Creek Holdings LLC had their subdivision plan approved by the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.

The property was annexed to the city of Peoria in 2008 and has remained undeveloped.

There were concerns from residents of neighboring existing subdivisions about how the new subdivision would impact stormwater runoff and flooding.

However, the city said that the subdivision developers will have to meet city standards for stormwater and have put forward a plan that could potentially exceed city standards.

The property developers received a waiver for the project to include cul-de-sacs that exceed the 400-foot length allowed by the city.

A waiver request was also made by the developers to only have one entrance into the subdivision, but that waiver was denied. The planning and zoning commission has asked the developer to find plans to build a second access point into the subdivision.

The only planned entrance into the subdivision in the current plan would be at the north end of the property and would come off Knoxville near Grandridge Drive.

Two options for a second entry point could come from Glenshire Drive to the south or Service Drive No. 2 off Knoxville. However, the developer does not own the plots of land for those roads and would have to purchase them.

The matter will go to the Peoria City Council on May 28.

