Subaru and Toyota to Recall 165,000 Vehicles for Engine Issues

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Subaru and Toyota say they will recall 400,000 vehicles worldwide for potential engine issues that could lead to a car stalling or losing power.

The problem is with four-cylinder engines found in the 2012 to 2014 Subaru Impreza, 2013 XV Crosstrek, and 2013 BRZ. This also affects the Scion FR-S, a BRZ clone sold by Toyota’s now-defunct Scion brand.

According to Subaru, news about the issue spread before paperwork could be filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Some details about the recall remain thin because the safety agency has not completed its review.

Here’s What We Know

Subaru says 140,249 vehicles will be recalled in the U.S., and Toyota says this problem affects about 25,000 cars here.

Toyota told Consumer Reports in an email that engine valve springs may fracture, which may cause an abnormal noise or engine malfunction in the affected cars. There is the possibility that the engine could stall while driving and not restart, raising the risk of a crash.

A Subaru spokesman told CR that there is a low risk of the engine problem occurring and that the automaker is recalling “the entire population of vehicles that could possibly be affected out of an abundance of caution.” The company estimates that about 0.1 percent of the recalled models will experience the problem. The automaker says it is not aware of any crashes related to this issue.

Subaru says that vehicles built after May 2013 are not affected by this recall. The company expects to start notifying customers about the recall later in November, while Toyota says it will send letters to owners toward the end of December.

NHTSA has not posted related communications or notices yet to its safercar.gov website.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: About 165,000 cars and SUVs, including:

The problem: Subaru says a valve spring fracture in a very small number of vehicles could lead to engine noise, malfunction, or, in a worst-case scenario, an engine stalling.

The fix: Dealerships will inspect and replace the valve springs at no cost to consumers.

How to contact the manufacturer: Subaru: 800-782-2783. Toyota: 800-331-4331.

NHTSA campaign number: Not available yet.

2012 to 2014 Subaru Impreza sedan

2012 to 2013 Subaru Impreza hatchback

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek SUV

2013 Subaru BRZ coupe

2013 Scion FR-S coupe Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2018, Consumer Reports, Inc.

More from Consumer Reports: