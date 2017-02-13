Subaru Outback vs. Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: Which Should You Buy?

If you have even a slight anti-SUV mindset and miss the wagons of yore, like the spirited Audi A4 and Acura TSX wagons, we suggest checking out the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack and Subaru Outback. These modern wagons combine extroverted styling with all-weather traction, respectable fuel economy, and packaging versatility, conceding precious little to similarly priced SUVs.

Although the Outback has led that anti-SUV brigade for several model generations, the Golf Alltrack debuted just in 2016. With its burly stance, the Alltrack does its best to look like a small-SUV alternative and attract outdoor thrill seekers. It comes with body cladding on the bumpers and fender flares, as well as a slight increase in ground clearance. All-wheel drive is standard. Considering the VW’s European lineage, the Alltrack is an intriguing counter to the widely sold Outback.

Because of their similarities, choosing the right one for you can be challenging. As with all comparisons, each wagon has its strengths and weaknesses.

The photos below allow you to drag left or right to compare the cars and reveal the exterior or interior of the Subaru Outback (left side in each photo) and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack (right side).

Read the complete Subaru Outback and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack road tests before deciding. And take our Outback vs. Alltrack poll at the end of this article.

Subaru Outback

The Outback was arguably among the first vehicles to embrace the “outdoorsy” lifestyle market, combining standard all-wheel drive and SUV looks without the heft and fuel-economy penalty. Though the current model may not look all that different from past Outbacks, this Subaru delivers more cargo space than most seemingly larger competitors and has well-designed and readily available safety equipment. Plus it doesn’t break the bank in the process.

The four-cylinder Outback has a slight power advantage over the Alltrack (175 vs. 170 hp), but you wouldn’t know it by the Outback’s slower 0-to-60-mph time of 10.5 seconds. And the Subaru is 1 mpg shy of the Alltrack’s fuel economy; we measured 24 mpg overall with the Outback’s base 2.5-liter engine. The 256-hp six-cylinder 3.6R versions are much quicker (0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds) and quieter, with little penalty in fuel economy. We got 22 mpg overall.

The standard continuously variable transmission doesn't feel like one, which is high praise for a CVT. In most circumstances, it mimics the behavior of a conventional automatic: The right ratio is always on tap, and the drop in revs during upshifts feels natural and smooth. Paddles on the steering wheel facilitate manual overrides and engine braking on a long descent.

Compared with the Alltrack, one area that the Outback dominates is towing. Four-cylinder models can tow 2,700 pounds; 3.6Rs can tow 3,000 pounds. Though that’s not as much as with many SUVs, it’s more than the Alltrack, which isn’t recommended to tow anything.

The Outback’s ride comfort and handling are quite balanced, exhibiting minimal body lean in tight corners. It's no sports car, but in normal driving the Outback feels plenty responsive and secure. But the prize for driving fun definitely goes to the Alltrack.

Despite its SUV-like ground clearance, the Outback doesn’t require a high step to enter. Doors are large, both front and rear. You barely need to duck to get into the rear seat—an impressive feat.