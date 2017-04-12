Subaru Ascent SUV Goes Big

View photos

Following up the Viziv 7 SUV Concept is the Subaru Ascent, a closer-to-production show vehicle that portends of a three-row model to be offered in 2018.

The Ascent is based on a global platform that Subaru is using to underpin its latest and future models, including the Impreza and updated Crosstrek. The versatility of the platform can be seen in the dimensions, as the Ascent casts a large shadow over the current Subaru line-up.

Measuring 198.8 inches long, the Ascent is larger than the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, prime targets in the three-row, midsized SUV market. The show vehicle demonstrates seven-passenger seating, with captain’s chairs used in the second row.

The Ascent will be powered by an all-new turbocharged, direct-injection engine. Standard all-wheel drive is a given. Other details will be released closer to the on-sale date.

The Ascent will be built at the Lafayette, Indiana, Subaru plant exclusively for North America.

Over the years, Subaru has perfected the small SUV with the Forester, offering a fuel-efficient, spacious model that stands out in a crowded field. Hopefully the lessons learned there will translate to this larger, more capable model whose main role may be to keep Subaru families from outgrowing the brand offerings.