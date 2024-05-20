Sub wars heating up as a nationwide sandwich chain readies 5 new Jacksonville-area shops

A hoagie, sub, torpedo, hero or grinder.

Whatever name you call them, the sandwich wars are hearing up in the Jacksonville area with the expansion of a popular New Jersey-based concept.

The nationwide chain is firing a competition shot across the bow of — established homegrown favorite sub sandwich shops as well as another national chain preparing to enter the Northeast Florida market.

Jersey Mike's Subs is opening five new sites in the area, Brian Kenny and Todd Quinzi, area directors in Florida for the restaurant chain, confirmed to the Times-Union.

This new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant at 255 Rivertown Shops Drive in Saint Johns is among five preparing to open in the Jacksonville area.

Two of the restaurants — one each in St. Johns County and Clay County — are in the final stages:

255 Rivertown Shops Drive in The Shoppes at Rivertown in Saint Johns — expected to open at the end of this month.

1560 Business Center Drive at the Shops at Eagle Harbor on Fleming Island — expected to open this summer.

Kenny and Quinzi said the other three are either in the permitting process or construction is underway. Those restaurants are:

90 Riverside Ave. Suite 604 in Brooklyn Station near downtown Jacksonville.

725 Nautica Drive No. 100 at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville.

70 Silver Forest Drive, Suite 105 at SilverLeaf Commons retail center in St. Augustine.

Jersey Mike's Subs currently has eight Jacksonville sandwich shops as well as one each in Fernandina Beach, Orange Park and St. Augustine for a total of 11 already open in the area. They are among 225 in Florida, the company website shows.

Jersey Mike's Subs, headquartered in Manasquan, N.J., lists a total 2,734 restaurants open on its website with another 297 "coming soon."

Jersey Mike's menu

Jersey Mike's Subs, already established as a popular sandwich shop in the Jacksonville area is in the process of opening five new area restaurants, according to company officials, state records and local building permits.

Founded in 1956, the sandwich shop chain is known for its fresh sliced, fresh sliced made-to-order, handcrafted sub sandwiches that range in size from mini to regular or giant.

The subs can be served "Mike's Way" with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, oregano and salt or guests can customize the toppings.

Among the most popular subs:

Jersey Shore's Favorite with Provolone, ham and cappacuolo.

Original Italian with Provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni.

Club Supreme with roast beef, turkey, swiss, Applewood smoked bacon and mayo.

Big Kahuna Cheese Steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños and extra white American cheese.

Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss with fresh portabella mushrooms, fresh green bell peppers, onions and Jersey Mike's signature Swiss cheese.

The sandwiches also can be ordered as wraps or bowls, according to the menu.

Hungry for more

Multiple national sandwich shops have come to Northeast Florida over the past 15 years, elbowing into the hometown market of Firehouse Subs and Larry’s Giant Subs as well as sub shop behemoth Subway.

They include Jimmy John’s Gourmet Subs (2010) and Jersey Mike’s Subs (2012), and more recently Jon Smith Subs (2023) and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (2023). Which Wich Superior Sandwiches made its debut in 2012 only to close a few years later.

The Jacksonville-area sub sandwich field is poised to welcome a new and major player.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is on its way.

Known for its toasty sandwiches and hand-scooped shakes, the popular Chicago-based chain with more than 425 locations across 33 states has signed a development agreement to bring seven restaurants to the Jacksonville area in the coming years, said Patrick Prendergast, the local franchisee behind the effort.

Prendergast told the Times-Union that although he hasn't settled on the area's first location yet, he's targeting strategic areas in Duval and northern St. Johns counties that will provide maximum exposure for Potbelly's first restaurant in the market.

He also said he expects to open his first area restaurant this year, with additional locations to follow in 2025.

Gary T. Mills of the Times-Union contributed to this report.

Teresa Stepzinski is the dining reporter for the Times-Union. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @TeresaStepz or reach her via email at tstepzinski@jacksonville.com.

