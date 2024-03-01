Suamico man acquitted of charge in death of 5-year-old De Pere boy in 2020

Matthew Georgia sits at the defense table on Monday at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay. Georgia was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the 2020 death of Christian Warzniak.

GREEN BAY - A Suamico man was acquitted Thursday of a charge related to the death of 5-year-old Christian Warzniak.

Warzniak was run over by a truck in a driveway and died in February 2020. After six hours of deliberations, a Brown County jury found Matthew Georgia, the driver of the truck, not guilty of causing the accident with criminally negligent behavior — on the date of Warzniak's fourth death anniversary.

A charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle was dismissed. The trial lasted four days.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about 5½ hours before coming back to the courtroom and telling the judge it could not come to a decision. Brown County Judge Timothy Hinkfuss told them to go back and try again based on juror instructions.

Hinkfuss said it was the first time on cases he presided over that the jury said it couldn't come to a verdict.

After going back to deliberations, the jury returned with the final verdict in a half-hour.

According to Wisconsin law, criminal negligence is "conduct that the actor should realize creates a substantial and unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm to another."

Over the course of the trial, Georgia's two defense attorneys, Jolly and Shane Brabazon, argued that not enough evidence existed that showed Georgia knew backing the truck out of the driveway was going to kill Warzniak.

Kelli Arseneau contributed to this article.

