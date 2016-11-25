Stylish, Frugal 2017 Mazda6 Sedan

View photos

The Mazda6 has a reputation as a “driver’s car”—mostly meaning that it’s not as boring as some mainstream models like the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. The Mazda6 also delivers the best fuel economy in the segment, not counting hybrids.

For 2017, Mazda added several features designed to increase the 6’s appeal. All 2017s get the company’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC) that Mazda says “connects steering and powertrain control for more direct, natural steering response.” It acts to reduce torque when turning, thus causing the car to turn in more precisely.

Other changes include minor exterior and interior trim bits, and newly available rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, and lane-keeping assist. Mazda also says the new 6 gets laminated front side windows to tame cabin noise we’ve long complained about.

We rented a 2017 Mazda6 Grand Touring model for a spell to see how these changes added up. With the exception of the completely redesigned CX-9, Mazda officials will be among the first ones to admit that noise isolation hasn’t been always a priority. And although the new 6 is still not as hushed as most sedans in this popular segment, it’s no longer strikingly noisy.

The model we drove also had the optional lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, which most of us felt was too intrusive and turned off.

Exterior styling remains handsome, conveying a sense of athleticism. The larger 19-inch wheels look good, but they slightly detract from ride comfort compared with the base trim Sport’s 17-inchers.

The engine is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 184 hp. And like many direct-injection four-cylinders these days, it sounds rather boisterous—like there’s a hole in the exhaust manifold, especially at low speeds. Once going, the car never lacks for power, and the six-speed automatic is smooth and responsive. This combination returned an impressive 32 mpg in our last tested 6.

The steering has some heft and feedback, but the 6 never feels like it wants to dance. Handling remains secure and skews to the sporty side, keeping the Mazda6’s position as one of the more engaging family sedans, though it’s no challenge for the Ford Fusion.

The seats are mostly comfortable, but the backseat is tight for the class.

The entertainment controls, unchanged from last year’s model, resemble a budget version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. They take more work than necessary. (Practice the routine of deleting and/or setting a few radio presets and you’ll see why.) Plus, there’s no easy one-touch button to switch radio bands—say, going from satellite to FM radio.

We also found some questionably cheap touches. For example, the fuel filler release is still done with a mechanical tug. The head-up display is very rudimentary—a little screen pivots up every time you turn on the car, displaying digits into the cowl where the windshield wipers live rather than forward down the roadway.

Building out a 2017 Grand Touring model and adding the Grand Touring Premium Package brings the total to $34,030—that’s on par with most competitors’ high-end V6 versions or turbo-fours that are more powerful.

Even being fully equipped (including navigation, heated leather seats and steering wheel, LED lights, and important safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision warning, and lane-departure warning), there are several quieter, quicker, and more comfortable midsized sedans out there, such as: