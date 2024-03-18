Stylish colonial in Somerset's Rustic Acres sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is a trendy colonial that sold for $626,000.
Located in the desirable Rustic Acres neighborhood, 238 Lynch Ave. has been tastefully maintained.
Built in 2001, the open-floor plan home features oak hardwood floors, beautiful pocket doors, and a cozy fireplace. It offers 1,932 square feet of living space including a gorgeous kitchen with a breakfast nook, a spacious master suite oasis, a formal dining room, and a bonus/office room.
The property boasts a fenced-in yard, a shed, and a two-car garage. It was last sold in 2022 for $560,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
34 Alpha Street, for $522,000
from Heidi A. Sylvia to Jmlk Nt.
28 Autumn Court, for $647,000
from Mary E Silva Irt to Joshua M. Montminy.
6 Bourgon Street, for $360,000
from Sarah M. Souza to Bradley D. Nilsson.
7 Jenny Lind Way, for $680,000
from John M. Perriera to Michael T. Cramc.
27 Lilac Drive #27, for $580,000
from Riana Yaman to Sergio C. Campos.
16 Pike Street, for $497,500
from Stefan Salvador to Romeo J. Igisomar.
735 Reed Road, for $395,000
from Catarina Sylvia to Lori Camara.
Fall River
726 2nd Street, for $665,000
from Legacy Path LLC to Brian Burr.
424 3rd Street, for $1,800,000
from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.
436 3rd Street, for $1,800,000
from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.
92 Ballard Street, for $760,000
from Hqv Homes LLC to Alba E. Aldana.
552 Bowen Street, for $125,000
from Maria Andrade to Bristol County Homes Inc.
California Street, for $110,000
from Quintal Investments LLC to Jessica Maricela.
4 Canonicus Street, for $570,000
from Christopher Z. Hemenway to Irley A. Braganca.
104 Choate Street #2, for $85,000
from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.
104 Choate Street #1, for $85,000
from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.
104 Choate Street #6, for $85,000
from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.
231 Commerce Drive, for $11,000,000
from Estrela Enterprises LLC to Four Cousins Baking LLC.
750 Davol Street #814, for $325,000
from Cordell B. Golson to Lj Realty Associates LLC.
780 Dickinson Street, for $545,000
from Peter A. David to Leiriao LLC.
233 Eagle Street, for $380,000
from Mercurio T to Around The Clock Svcs Inc.
449 Freelove Street, for $460,000
from Richard P. Keating to Jason L. Darosa.
219 Glasgow Street #1, for $249,000
from Daniel Quintal to Fridah L. Kinyua.
45 Lafayette Street, for $288,000
from Sandy Medeiros to Paiva Brother Prop LLC.
109 Langley Street #4, for $175,000
from L J Realty Associates LLC to Resendes Investments LLC.
5 Lynwood Street, for $550,000
from Grizotte Capital LLC to Jared P. Ramos.
172 Morgan Street, for $1,800,000
from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.
785 N Main Street #2, for $265,000
from Correira Deborah J Est to Jessica J. Perry.
1163 New Boston Road, for $207,900
from Stephen F. Gardiner to Susan E. Gardiner.
2039 Pleasant Street, for $580,000
from Monsour H. Hanoud to Edith Multy-Derogene.
1819 S Main Street, for $67,250
from Moy Stephen Est to Kenneth Mark.
272 Savoie Street, for $460,000
from Emanuel L. Sousa to Ryan Monsegue.
489 Spring Street, for $320,000
from Legacy Mtg Asset T to Rosario Borda.
135 Vale Street #4, for $154,500
from John T. Garganta to Stefanie Touron.
191 Winthrop Street, for $200,000
from Matthew C. Cuvellier to Corey M. Cuvellier.
Little Compton
23 Case Lane, for $625,000
from Carlos L. Pereira to Ryan J. Dennegan.
32 Pleasant View Drive, for $585,000
from Mark A. Krallian to 32 Pleasant Vw Swifties L.
New Bedford
17-19 7th Street, for $1,100,000
from Joseph E. Tardif to Afonso Reantal Prop LLC.
234 Austin Street, for $4,855,000
from Austin St 234 Rt to Shavoryia G. Mcelroy.
906 Belleville Avenue, for $415,000
from Maria E. Fula to Ariel O. Colon.
1607 Braley Road #77, for $30,000
from Stacy Alves to Stacy Alves.
857 Brock Avenue, for $287,000
from Lsf9 Master Participation to Siarhei Hubarau.
133 Chestnut Street, for $550,000
from Maria S. Barros to Manuel P. Monteiro.
230 County Street, for $350,000
from Benjamin D. Santos to Romina Lopes.
105 Dawson Street, for $404,000
from Correia Michael J Est to Goncalo D. Lima.
178 Deerfield Road, for $265,000
from Arthur J. Medeiros to Thornton Capital LLC.
48 Hawthorn Street, for $564,900
from Bradford J. Allison to Deborah Crockett-Rice.
963 Homestead Street, for $300,000
from Erik J. Miles to Karina B. Almeida.
2088 Phillips Road #13, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2094 Phillips Road #16, for $128,000
from Eric L. Olsen to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2108 Phillips Road #32, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2108 Phillips Road #11, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2110 Phillips Road #12, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2120 Phillips Road #12, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
2120 Phillips Road #30, for $727,000
from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.
108 Pierce Street, for $375,000
from 108 Pierce St Irret to Awilda Pizarro.
1956 Purchase Street, for $284,900
from Benjamin D. Santos to Lisette Martinez.
1166 Sawyer Street, for $400,000
from Vicky D. Rosa to Aaron Taylor.
182 Seabury Street, for $330,000
from Louise P. Goulart to Melo Irt.
22 Viall Street, for $549,000
from Ramdall L. Person to Jonathan Searles.
1-A&B Warwick Street, for $465,000
from Eddie D. Carter to Alexander M. Berets.
Somerset
64 Chandler Drive, for $320,000
from Motta Ft to Paul E Cote Inc.
238 Lynch Avenue, for $626,000
from Justine J. Dwyer to Linda Sineiro.
228 Sherman Road, for $425,000
from Constitution Prop LLC to Loi Huynh.
41 Thurber Avenue, for $415,000
from Phyllis C. Horton to Alexandar Bandera.
Swansea
91 Jette Street, for $484,000
from Albert Monte to Adam Beck.
25 Pond Street, for $339,000
from Owen Kiernan to Nicholas A. Oliveira.
Tiverton
46 Arrowhead Drive, for $899,000
from John J. Tartaglino to Katherine P. Maccallum.
301 Blsormouth Road #7, for $137,000
from Jaimee L Oliveira Irt to Joan E. Mathias.
63 Mark Drive, for $540,000
from Nora Dennegan to Kaitlin Rezendes.
193 Russell Drive, for $415,000
from Fitzpatrick Jonh E Est to Arlind Merovci.
71 Starboard Drive #270, for $770,000
from David A. Doern to John J Tartaglino Lt.
Westport
17 Courtney Drive, for $232,500
from Warren M. Messier to Ronald Oliveira.
533 Sodom Road, for $827,850
from Long Builrs Homes Inc to Benjamin Levesque.
