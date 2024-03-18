Stylish colonial in Somerset's Rustic Acres sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is a trendy colonial that sold for $626,000.

Located in the desirable Rustic Acres neighborhood, 238 Lynch Ave. has been tastefully maintained.

Built in 2001, the open-floor plan home features oak hardwood floors, beautiful pocket doors, and a cozy fireplace. It offers 1,932 square feet of living space including a gorgeous kitchen with a breakfast nook, a spacious master suite oasis, a formal dining room, and a bonus/office room.

The property boasts a fenced-in yard, a shed, and a two-car garage. It was last sold in 2022 for $560,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

34 Alpha Street, for $522,000

from Heidi A. Sylvia to Jmlk Nt.

28 Autumn Court, for $647,000

from Mary E Silva Irt to Joshua M. Montminy.

6 Bourgon Street, for $360,000

from Sarah M. Souza to Bradley D. Nilsson.

7 Jenny Lind Way, for $680,000

from John M. Perriera to Michael T. Cramc.

27 Lilac Drive #27, for $580,000

from Riana Yaman to Sergio C. Campos.

16 Pike Street, for $497,500

from Stefan Salvador to Romeo J. Igisomar.

735 Reed Road, for $395,000

from Catarina Sylvia to Lori Camara.

Fall River

726 2nd Street, for $665,000

from Legacy Path LLC to Brian Burr.

424 3rd Street, for $1,800,000

from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.

436 3rd Street, for $1,800,000

from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.

92 Ballard Street, for $760,000

from Hqv Homes LLC to Alba E. Aldana.

552 Bowen Street, for $125,000

from Maria Andrade to Bristol County Homes Inc.

California Street, for $110,000

from Quintal Investments LLC to Jessica Maricela.

4 Canonicus Street, for $570,000

from Christopher Z. Hemenway to Irley A. Braganca.

104 Choate Street #2, for $85,000

from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.

104 Choate Street #1, for $85,000

from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.

104 Choate Street #6, for $85,000

from Assist Realty Group LLC to Preferred Prop Soln LLC.

231 Commerce Drive, for $11,000,000

from Estrela Enterprises LLC to Four Cousins Baking LLC.

750 Davol Street #814, for $325,000

from Cordell B. Golson to Lj Realty Associates LLC.

780 Dickinson Street, for $545,000

from Peter A. David to Leiriao LLC.

233 Eagle Street, for $380,000

from Mercurio T to Around The Clock Svcs Inc.

449 Freelove Street, for $460,000

from Richard P. Keating to Jason L. Darosa.

219 Glasgow Street #1, for $249,000

from Daniel Quintal to Fridah L. Kinyua.

45 Lafayette Street, for $288,000

from Sandy Medeiros to Paiva Brother Prop LLC.

109 Langley Street #4, for $175,000

from L J Realty Associates LLC to Resendes Investments LLC.

5 Lynwood Street, for $550,000

from Grizotte Capital LLC to Jared P. Ramos.

172 Morgan Street, for $1,800,000

from Palumbo Properties LLC to 46 Bay St Holdings LLC.

785 N Main Street #2, for $265,000

from Correira Deborah J Est to Jessica J. Perry.

1163 New Boston Road, for $207,900

from Stephen F. Gardiner to Susan E. Gardiner.

2039 Pleasant Street, for $580,000

from Monsour H. Hanoud to Edith Multy-Derogene.

1819 S Main Street, for $67,250

from Moy Stephen Est to Kenneth Mark.

272 Savoie Street, for $460,000

from Emanuel L. Sousa to Ryan Monsegue.

489 Spring Street, for $320,000

from Legacy Mtg Asset T to Rosario Borda.

135 Vale Street #4, for $154,500

from John T. Garganta to Stefanie Touron.

191 Winthrop Street, for $200,000

from Matthew C. Cuvellier to Corey M. Cuvellier.

Little Compton

23 Case Lane, for $625,000

from Carlos L. Pereira to Ryan J. Dennegan.

32 Pleasant View Drive, for $585,000

from Mark A. Krallian to 32 Pleasant Vw Swifties L.

New Bedford

17-19 7th Street, for $1,100,000

from Joseph E. Tardif to Afonso Reantal Prop LLC.

234 Austin Street, for $4,855,000

from Austin St 234 Rt to Shavoryia G. Mcelroy.

906 Belleville Avenue, for $415,000

from Maria E. Fula to Ariel O. Colon.

1607 Braley Road #77, for $30,000

from Stacy Alves to Stacy Alves.

857 Brock Avenue, for $287,000

from Lsf9 Master Participation to Siarhei Hubarau.

133 Chestnut Street, for $550,000

from Maria S. Barros to Manuel P. Monteiro.

230 County Street, for $350,000

from Benjamin D. Santos to Romina Lopes.

105 Dawson Street, for $404,000

from Correia Michael J Est to Goncalo D. Lima.

178 Deerfield Road, for $265,000

from Arthur J. Medeiros to Thornton Capital LLC.

48 Hawthorn Street, for $564,900

from Bradford J. Allison to Deborah Crockett-Rice.

963 Homestead Street, for $300,000

from Erik J. Miles to Karina B. Almeida.

2088 Phillips Road #13, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2094 Phillips Road #16, for $128,000

from Eric L. Olsen to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2108 Phillips Road #32, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2108 Phillips Road #11, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2110 Phillips Road #12, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2120 Phillips Road #12, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

2120 Phillips Road #30, for $727,000

from Southcoast Holdings LLC to Middleboro Ark LLC.

108 Pierce Street, for $375,000

from 108 Pierce St Irret to Awilda Pizarro.

1956 Purchase Street, for $284,900

from Benjamin D. Santos to Lisette Martinez.

1166 Sawyer Street, for $400,000

from Vicky D. Rosa to Aaron Taylor.

182 Seabury Street, for $330,000

from Louise P. Goulart to Melo Irt.

22 Viall Street, for $549,000

from Ramdall L. Person to Jonathan Searles.

1-A&B Warwick Street, for $465,000

from Eddie D. Carter to Alexander M. Berets.

Somerset

64 Chandler Drive, for $320,000

from Motta Ft to Paul E Cote Inc.

238 Lynch Avenue, for $626,000

from Justine J. Dwyer to Linda Sineiro.

228 Sherman Road, for $425,000

from Constitution Prop LLC to Loi Huynh.

41 Thurber Avenue, for $415,000

from Phyllis C. Horton to Alexandar Bandera.

Swansea

91 Jette Street, for $484,000

from Albert Monte to Adam Beck.

25 Pond Street, for $339,000

from Owen Kiernan to Nicholas A. Oliveira.

Tiverton

46 Arrowhead Drive, for $899,000

from John J. Tartaglino to Katherine P. Maccallum.

301 Blsormouth Road #7, for $137,000

from Jaimee L Oliveira Irt to Joan E. Mathias.

63 Mark Drive, for $540,000

from Nora Dennegan to Kaitlin Rezendes.

193 Russell Drive, for $415,000

from Fitzpatrick Jonh E Est to Arlind Merovci.

71 Starboard Drive #270, for $770,000

from David A. Doern to John J Tartaglino Lt.

Westport

17 Courtney Drive, for $232,500

from Warren M. Messier to Ronald Oliveira.

533 Sodom Road, for $827,850

from Long Builrs Homes Inc to Benjamin Levesque.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Somerset sells for $626K