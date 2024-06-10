Stutsman County voters to head to the polls on Tuesday, June 11

Jun. 10—JAMESTOWN — Voters will head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, June 11, in Stutsman County.

As of the end of Thursday, June 6, Stutsman County sent out 216 ballots with 145 being returned, according to Jessica Alonge, Stutsman County auditor/chief operating officer. In Stutsman County, there were 333 early voters by the end of Thursday.

Alonge said voter turnout can depend on what contests and measures are on the ballot.

Early voting in Stutsman County began June 3 and ended Friday, June 7.

In the 2022 primary election, voters cast 1,741 total ballots. Voters cast 4,879 ballots in the 2020 primary election, which was all done by mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling locations in Stutsman County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamestown Civic Center and the American Legion, 100 Water St. E, in Medina, which is only for voters from precinct 472910.

In a primary election, voters can only choose candidates from one political party.

Alonge said Stutsman County no longer has separate ballots for small-city elections.

"All of the small cities are now in our voter file and so they will be included on the regular ballot," she said. "So voters, they will just be issued one ballot."

Those voting at the Civic Center on Tuesday should use the ground-level doors at the north entrance. The doors on the east and west sides of the Civic Center will not be open on Tuesday.

The street between the Jamestown Business Center and the Civic Center will be closed to vehicular traffic.

People can park their vehicles in the Business Center parking lot. Handicap parking is available in the north parking lot of the Civic Center.

Alonge said election results in Stutsman County will be available after the voting machines and equipment are packed up and returned to the Stutsman County Auditor's Office.

The Jamestown Sun's website and newspaper will also post election results. Election results are unofficial until the Stutsman County Canvassing Board meets to certify them at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Voters on Tuesday at the Jamestown Civic Center or American Legion in Medina must provide a valid North Dakota driver's license or a non-driver's ID card, a tribal government-issued ID card or a long-term care ID certificate.

To vote in North Dakota, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on June 11, a legal resident of the state and a resident in the precinct for 30 days before the election.

Voters can go to

vote.nd.gov

to update their address. Once at the site, click "Update Address for Voting." A full name, driver's ID and date of birth as it appears on the driver's license is required for individuals to change their address.