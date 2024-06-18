Sturgis school board OKs budget, food service vendor

STURGIS - A new selection of meals is set to come to Sturgis Public Schools in time for the 2024-25 school year.

The board of education on Monday selected Taher Inc., a Minnesota-based, family owned organization, to take the helm as the district's food service provider. Taher describes itself as a "chef-driven professional food service management group."

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education President Emily Halling examines the proposed 2024-25 fiscal year budget as Superintendent Art Ebert looks on. The board on Monday approved the budget for the next year.

The selection was the end of a journey that dates to last summer, when Superintendent Art Ebert announced a comprehensive assessment of the district's food service program. Recently, Sturgis district officials visited six different food service vendors, from Illinois to Ohio and across lower Michigan. The provider Sturgis chose following a site visit, Taher, collaborates with Jackson Public Schools, located about 70 miles northeast of Sturgis.

Interviews involved not only the vendors, but the students in the districts visited, as well as surveys, submitted suggestions and interviews at Sturgis Public Schools.

Ebert said the district sought a vendor that reliably provided "cooked-from-scratch meals for students."

Additionally, the district looked to a provider that would "take care of our food service staff with outstanding culinary training, best practices and a supportive work environment."

Taher representatives attending the board of education meeting Monday said they are "excited to serve Sturgis."

The board on Monday also approved its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The district's amended budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in March projected an $8.4 million fund balance, revenue of $41.6 million and $41.6 million in expenditures.

The 2024-25 budget as approved was for $40.8 million total revenue and $41.2 million in expenditures, with a projected starting fund balance of $8.4 million, or approximately 20% of the annual budget's expenses. Financial advisers typically encourage about 15% in reserves.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis school board OKs budget, food service vendor