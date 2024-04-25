Sturgis mayor announces run for state rep

STURGIS - A seat recently vacated on the Sturgis City Commission will remain so until the November election, commissioners decided, while the city mayor announced he is running for state representative.

Sturgis Mayor Frank Perez

City commissioner Alan Albarran tendered a resignation letter April 17, effective immediately. Albarran recently purchased a new house outside the second precinct and could not continue as that district's representative. Following his resignaion, Albarran announced he is running for a county commission seat in November.

Albarran was appointed in November to fill a vacancy and his seat was up for election this coming November. Because Albarran stepped down six months before the term expired, the commission does not have to fill the seat immediately per its ordinance, but can wait until the election itself.

City Manager Andrew Kuk said the commission had discretion on how to proceed, given the current city guidelines and the fact the election is nearly six months away, "being we're right there, by the time we seat someone," it would be at the threshold.

Commissioner Jeff Mullins said it "makes sense to me to leave the seat vacant until election."

Commissioner Richard Bir said he respectfully disagreed.

"We could get someone seated within a couple weeks," Bir said. He said that if the commission were to have a 4-4 tie vote on an issue, it could be problematic. Bir added he does not believe there would be a problem finding someone in the second precinct to serve.

Following additional discussion Wednesday, the commission decided to leave the seat empty until November, where a candidate may run for election in their own right. Bir cast the lone "no" vote on the motion.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Frank Perez announced he is running for state representative in the 36th District, which covers all of St. Joseph County and part of Cass County.

Perez said his decision to run "has been ongoing discussion for the past 90 days with folks from Cass and St. Joseph (counties), Lansing and here in Sturgis encouraging me to run."

"After many discussions with my family and many prayers, I agreed," Perez said. "Just like the mayor seat, I never thought of running or seeking the state rep seat. I’ve never been one to turn down an opportunity and I am blessed to have many folks believe in me."

Perez said he does not consider himself a politician, but "rather just a simple-mined individual who believes in making my city and now Cass and St. Joseph counties a better place to live, raise a family and work."

Perez said he strongly believes in the right to bear arms, free speech and considers himself pro-life.

Perez said he will advocate for veterans, "the hungry and poor as I once was one, skilled trades and small business."

Perez joined the city commission in 2022 and was appointed mayor last fall. The current 36th District representative is Steve Carra, who was first elected in 2020. Carra succeeded Aaron Miller, who is currently vice mayor of Sturgis.

Perez will face Cara, of Three Rivers, and Michael Malmborg, of Burr Oak, in the Republican primary. Erin Schultes of Three Rivers has fled as a Democrat, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis mayor announces run for state rep