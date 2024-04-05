Sturgis man arrested following home invasion, sexual assault of 2 girls

A 25-year-old Sturgis man has been arrested following a home invasion and sexual assault of two girls, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday release.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman released in a statement that on March 20, deputies were dispatched to the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park for the report of the home invasion. Through their investigation, they found that two girls under the age of 13 years old were sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office launched an extensive manhunt to track down the suspect, and after the weeklong investigation, the suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators located video surveillance footage of a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the incident and identified the suspect vehicle and its owner.

Investigators were able to determine that the alleged perpetrator was the driver of the vehicle captured in the footage. Deputies located the suspect at an undisclosed location, but while awaiting to take him into custody for questioning he fled the area.

"The Sheriff's Office worked relentlessly to track the movements of the suspect and his whereabouts were finally traced to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Once the location was identified, the Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, initiated a continuous surveillance operation in the area where the suspect was believed to be," the press release said.

The Sturgis man was arrested in Fort Wayne Wednesday night on charges of first-degree home invasion and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held on an immigration detainer, according to the sheriff's office.

"He has not been extradited back to our county at this time," Bingaman said in an email Friday.

Several law enforcement partners involved in the case include the Sturgis Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Indianapolis Metro Police and their Violent Crime Task Force Team, TSA, ICE, FBI, Homeland Security and Chucks Towing.

“Thanks to the meticulous planning, execution, and collaboration between multiple law enforcement partners, a dangerous predator is in custody,” Bingaman said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis man arrested following home invasion, sexual assault of 2 girls