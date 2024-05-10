Sturgis Kiwanis awards scholarships

STURGIS — The Sturgis Kiwanis Club recently announced its annual scholarship winners for the Sturgis High School class of 2024. Receiving $1,500 scholarships were Olivia Feyes, who plans to attend The Ohio State University, and Denise Castro, who is currently undecided.

The Sturgis Kiwanis Club’s annual scholarship winners are pictured in the front row, along with Kiwanis president Aaron Miller, and Kiwanis scholarship committee chairman and Sturgis High School principal Nic Herblet.

Receiving $1,000 community college or trade school scholarships were Kasey Carballo, Vanessa Bucio, Leslie Garcia Quiroz and Yazmin Guerrero Carmona.

The scholarship winners were honored at a recent Kiwanis luncheon where they received a certificate of merit and their scholarship check.

