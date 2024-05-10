Sturgis Kiwanis awards scholarships
STURGIS — The Sturgis Kiwanis Club recently announced its annual scholarship winners for the Sturgis High School class of 2024. Receiving $1,500 scholarships were Olivia Feyes, who plans to attend The Ohio State University, and Denise Castro, who is currently undecided.
Receiving $1,000 community college or trade school scholarships were Kasey Carballo, Vanessa Bucio, Leslie Garcia Quiroz and Yazmin Guerrero Carmona.
The scholarship winners were honored at a recent Kiwanis luncheon where they received a certificate of merit and their scholarship check.
This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis Kiwanis awards scholarships