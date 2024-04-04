Sturgeon protection volunteer job is unique security patrol in Michigan

It might be the most unique personal security job in Michigan.

The client? Huge lake sturgeon in northern Michigan's Cheboygan County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, along with the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and various tribes, are looking for volunteers to guard mature lake sturgeon as they swim upstream to spawning sites along the Black River from now until early June.

The volunteers protect the fish from illegal harvest during the six-week spawning season. They're part of a larger effort that protects the fish 24 hours a day during the season.

Sturgeon research on the Black River

And these aren't your average fish. Lake sturgeon can weigh up to 200 pounds and live to be 100 years old.

They're listed as a threatened species in Michigan and sport fishing is closely regulated.

Generally, female lake sturgeon spawn once every three to seven years while males spawn every one to four years, according the the DNR. It occurs from mid-April to late May.

More: DNR cancels Black Lake sturgeon fishing season in Michigan

A large percentage of adult sturgeon will be concentrated in a small spawning area along the rocky riverbanks where they are almost oblivious to nearby human activity making them susceptible to poaching, according to the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow.

"This program, that protects this iconic species when they are most vulnerable, is a model of how agencies and the public can cooperate to get work accomplished," Sgt. Mike Mshar, who leads the DNR law enforcement division, said in a news release.

Volunteers may also see biologists and researchers capturing, measuring, weighing and tagging sturgeon when the sturgeon spawn run is active.

How does the volunteer program work?

Volunteers work in shifts along the river to stand watch and report suspicious activity to DNR officers.

On-site coordinators at the river help and answer questions. Volunteers are asked to help record the number of fish active in the area.

The DNR also uses aerial surveillance for additional monitoring.

"For over 20 years, the annual Sturgeon Guarding Program has proven that people serving as sturgeon guards watching over the river have virtually eliminated poaching, while helping to ensure the protection and reproductive success of the species,” said Mary Paulson, the program’s volunteer coordinator, in the news release. “It’s a unique and rewarding experience to witness these majestic fish swimming up the Black River, and to be a key player in safeguarding one of Michigan’s most valuable natural resources.”

“The experience of watching researchers capture, tag and release these amazing fish is, in itself, worth the effort of becoming involved,” said Jay Woiderski, president of Sturgeon for Tomorrow’s sturgeon recovery effort in the Black River/Cheboygan River watershed, in the news release. “We also encourage those who enjoy mountain biking, mushrooming, hiking, kayaking, canoeing and camping in beautiful wild areas to partner with the sturgeon guarding effort.”

Interested volunteers should contact Jim or Mary Paulson at 989-763-7568 or can register online.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Volunteers needed for Black River sturgeon protection in Michigan