‘Stupid activity’: 2 Hernando teens arrested for kicking in doors to homes for social media challenge

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested and are facing multiple charges after they were caught kicking in doors to several homes in Hernando County for a social media challenge.

Over the last two weeks, deputies have responded to four reports where unknown individuals walked up to the front door of homes in Spring Hill early in the morning and kicked in the home’s doors, causing damage.

In some instances, the kicks were so hard it caused the door to fly open, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

After receiving tips on Facebook, the sheriff’s office identified the suspects. The boys, who both live within walking distance of the homes, admitted to kicking the front doors of all four houses, HCSO said.

The boys told detectives they kicked the doors in after seeing a trend on social media called the “Door Kick Challenge,” adding that they never meant to enter any of the homes.

Both 15-year-olds were arrested on four counts of burglary of a dwelling, HCSO said. They were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing and were later released to their parents.

“This situation was exceptionally dangerous on several levels,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a statement. “First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending the household. Second, if this occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity.”

Anyone with more information on these incidents is ask to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

