‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign

MSNBC
6
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the former head of the National Enquirer, David Pecker’s testimony on Day 6 of the Trump Hush Money trial and the stunning admission that the media company worked with Trump, his fixer Michael Cohen to kill harmful stories about candidate Trump and manufacture stories about Trump’s opponents in 2016.